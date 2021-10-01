SASKATOON -- Starting Friday, health care workers in Saskatchewan will be required to provide proof of vaccination.

In a news release announcing the move, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it will start with a "phased approach" to the requirement.

"We are implementing this policy now because we do not believe that we can provide a safe workplace any longer without our health care teams being fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Dr. Kevin Wasko, said in the release.

Wasko serves as physician executive for integrated rural health at the SHA.

The policy comes in response to the "significant risks mounting from the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant," the SHA news release said.

