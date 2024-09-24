Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain

The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church.

But, by some indications, connections remain.

Legacy Christian Academy had a deadline of Sept. 1 to comply with provincial regulations that mandate every qualified independent school to "be a separate corporation from any religious order or society."

In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of Education said the school met the deadline.

"The school has provided the appropriate incorporation documents from Information Services Corporation (ISC). Those documents show the school is a separate corporation," the ministry wrote.

Legacy Christian Academy changed its name and incorporated as Valour Academy on July 31, 2023.

The incorporation application was submitted with a Mile Two Church email extension — according to the ISC documents.

All Legacy Christian Academy signage has been removed from the school. The Mile Two Church signs remain.

Caitlin Erickson, a former student of the school, believes the church is still running the school.

She says while the school may have proved its independence "on paper," it will always be affiliated with the church.

"The whole premise of what that institution is based on, is that the church and school are one body," Erickson told CTV News.

Erickson and over 100 students have launched a $25 million class action lawsuit against the school and its affiliated Mile Two Church.

The students claim they were subject to physical, psychological and sexual abuse at the school — formerly called Christian Centre Academy.

Those allegations have not been tested in court.

Five staff members of the school are facing criminal charges. A former coach at the school pleaded guilty to sexual assault last year.

The latest charges — sexual assault, invitation to touching and assault with a weapon — were laid last week against the past principal, Ken Schultz.

School on probation until 2025

Legacy Christian Academy, now called Valour Academy, has been under probation since July 1, 2023.

Under the probationary conditions, no person named in the lawsuit, or facing criminal charges "can be involved in the operations, administration or be in the employment of the school," according to the Ministry of Education.

Emails obtained by Erickson show Randy Donhauer — a city councillor who is named in the lawsuit — was involved in decision-making for the school during the probationary period.

On May 2, 2024, Donhauer responded to an email from the former Mile Two Church director about raising tuition.

"If you MOVE it, someone else can second, and all vote. I'll add it in as e-vote," the email reads.

Erickson raised her concerns with the province.

The Ministry of Education responded to Erickson with a letter, saying "there is no substantiation of the correspondence or communications referenced."

"It's disheartening," Erickson told CTV News.

Donauer has denied all claims of abuse and denies developing policy or procedures at Legacy Christian Academy.

On June 29, 2023 — days before the probation began — Mile Two Church Pastor Jim Randall emailed the church's former pastor about hiring a new principal who "is aware of our strategy."

In the email, obtained by Erickson, Randall discusses a plan for the future of Legacy Christian Academy and calls the probationary conditions "unfair."

The conditions are in place until June 30, 2025.