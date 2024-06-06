Sask. government reviews progress on calls for MMIWG justice

Indigenous women as a demographic face a significantly higher risk of being murdered or going missing, an issue highlighted in a 2019 report that brought forward 231 'calls for justice'. Five years later, the Saskatchewan government is reviewing its progress in addressing these calls.

"I think what's important about this year is how we've really done a cross-ministry, cross-government roundup, if you like," Minister of Justice Bronwyn Eyre said Eyre on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan government released a report detailing their progress so far, outlining various funding initiatives to address the calls for justice, similar to the 'calls to action' from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Aly Bear, Vice Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), explained the distinction between the two sets of calls.

"The difference is the calls to action are from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that more broadly speaks to our residential school survivors, while this speaks more directly to our missing and murdered Indigenous relatives," Bear said.

However, the Métis Nation Saskatchewan raised concerns about the lack of Métis-focused initiatives in the commission and believes there is still much work to be done.

"We're expected to be here last minute and provide you with information to make it look like it's all going well. It's not. We have work to do, and we need to find a way to work together," Kathie Pruden of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan said.

In response, the provincial government expressed a willingness to listen and address these issues.

"It's about looking at what we've done and what we do. I think there's a broad range there to work from, and we're open to any and all conversations to stop this from happening to another family," Eyre said.

The provincial government continues to collaborate with the federal government to meet these calls, with the minister emphasizing that answering more Calls for Justice remains the goal for the future.