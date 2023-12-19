Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere

The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.

A judge approved the sale of the embattled non-profit’s building on Monday, according to a news release from the Ministry of Social Services.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation will take possession of the building, with plans to transition the current tenants to other housing over the next two to three years.

“Through this investment, we are providing safety and stability for Lighthouse tenants,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said in the news release.

"We want to ensure all people who currently reside at that location continue to have access to services and supports that help maintain their connection to housing as we work with them to transition to alternate accommodations in the community."

The building contains 58 self-contained rental suites and 59 supportive suites with services from other service providers.

To support the “coordinated transition of current residents,” the Lighthouse will stop admitting new residents once the province takes possession of the property.

Documents filed at the Court of King’s Bench show there were several other bids on the property, but the terms of those bids and the purchase price are redacted.

Another Lighthouse-owned property on Avenue O South has been purchased by the Sanctum Care Group, court records indicate.

The Lighthouse once served as Saskatoon’s primary emergency shelter, with 61 emergency shelter spaces.

Last year, the province revoked its emergency shelter funding due to a serious financial scandal and conflict within the organization. The funding cut came shortly after the release of a court-ordered investigation from MNP that showed Lighthouse director Don Windels had used shelter funds for personal loans.

The organization was put under the full control of a court-appointed receiver in April after an application from its primary creditor Affinity Credit Union.

The Lighthouse owed approximately $2.6 million to Affinity, but in court filings the credit union said it agreed to "accept a significant loss" of that debt to approve the sale.

-With files from Keenan Sorokan