Sask. gov’t announces new school for La Loche

The province says it will begin building a new elementary school in the northern village of La Loche late this year.

“During this time of significant disruption to the lives of our students, this announcement will give hope and stability to our school families and will help us build our community's educational future,” said Northern Lights

School Division Board of Education Chairperson Morris Cook.

The $24 million school will replace the existing Ducharme Elementary School and serve around 475 students from Prekindergarten to Grade 6. It will be located next to Dene High School and is expected to open in September 2024.

"This school highlights our government's commitment to the north and will benefit the community of La Loche by providing them with a modern, safe and inclusive learning environment for students and staff for generations to come," said Education Minister Dustin Duncan.