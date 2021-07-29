SASKATOON -- Prince Albert is hosting the 100th Men’s Northern Amateur Golf Championship this weekend at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

“The Northern was established in 1922 and has and will be hosted for the 100th consecutive year this weekend,” said tournament organizer Martin Ring.

There are 128 participants registered in the tournament ranging in age from 18 – 70.

Ring says the champions that have come out the Northern often go on to compete at provincial and national tournaments.

He says it’s also significant that the tournament has never skipped a year, even with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the rules got lifted mid-season and then the city granted us permission to host it so we were pretty fortunate to host it in 2021,” Ring said.

The public is invited to watch the ceremonial tee shot at 1 p.m. Friday. It will include four special guests with ties to the tournament dating back to 1962.

The tournament runs Saturday through Monday with the championship final scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The event kicks off with the Past Champions Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Cooke Municipal Golf Course at the Rock and Iron Restaurant on Saturday.