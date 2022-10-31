Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London