Sask. First Nation releases mobile phone app to connect with members

Saskatchewan’s Moosomin First Nation has created an app that will allow them to send push notifications, including emergency alerts, to members.

Communikit by Aivia Inc. is a platform that other First Nation communities use to send out information to members.

“Nearly half of our members live off-reserve, so making sure they feel connected to the community is important,” Chief Cheryl Kahpeaysewat said in a news release.

“Push notifications are a fast and easy way to grab the attention of our members and make them less likely to miss an announcement or feel separated from their culture and community.”

App features also include a search option, quick registration, and calendar integrations, according to the news release.

“The app will act as a one-stop source for our band members to access forms, documents, news, events, surveys, contact information, emergency alerts, and any other important resources or communications,” Band Manager Alison Tatar said in the release.

The app is available in the Apple store and the Google Play store.

Moosomin First Nation oversees 13 reserves north of North Battleford.