Sask. driver's vehicle covered in tar from unmarked highway construction

A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated because of damage to her vehicle that happened on Highway 51 south of Saskatoon, and she’s having trouble finding out who’s responsible.

Moose Jaw resident Melinda Lee was driving east of Biggar in late August when she approached a construction vehicle, with no signs indicating roadwork was underway.

“I couldn’t see overtop of the hill because there was a construction vehicle parked there and I kind of stopped behind it and the person in the vehicle stuck his hand out and waved me to go past,” Melinda Lee told CTV News.

Lee proceeded on in the direction they gestured. She says both sides of that single lane highway were being repaved, so she drove on the fresh blacktop.

“It’s not my fault that they put tar on both sides of the road, and I had nowhere to drive,” Lee says.

She continued on her journey perplexed by what had happened.

“When I got to Saskatoon and got out of my car, I realized there was tar all over it. It was splashed all over it on all four sides pretty much,” she said.

According to Lee there was no signage indicating work was being done.

The Ministry of Highways confirms that, telling CTV News in an email that a private company was doing work without signs or a flag person in the area of the incident.

“The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways appreciates the concerns raised by the motorist. Venture Construction was doing work at the time of the incident without the knowledge of the ministry. As such the vehicle damage claim is the responsibility of the third-party contractor,” the email said.

“The ministry encourages the motorist to continue to work with its insurer regarding the incident.”

The ministry also informed Lee that the damage claim is the responsibility of that contractor.

Lee reached out to the company in Martensville and so did CTV News.

The individual who answered the phone call said the owner is out of the country and they would attempt to get the message to them. They did not respond in time for broadcast.

Lee was handed a damage estimate of $12,000 for the work, which includes replacing the rear window, which is covered in tar.

After the deductible of about $4,000, Lee tell us she would have to pay $7,000 out of pocket. She is frustrated, but is holding out some hope after talking to SGI.

“SGI said they would continue to try and get a hold of Venture Construction to try and get my deductible back,” Lee says.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy says he can’t speak to specific cases due to privacy issues, but he did say that one option in cases like this is legal action.

“A customer could either pay out of pocket and have damages covered by a third party responsible going through the small claims court process,” McMurchy told CTV News.

It’s been over three months that Lee has had to drive around with the tar on her vehicle with no path to get the mess cleaned up in a way that she sees as fair.

“I shouldn’t have to use my insurance to pay for it, because it wasn’t my fault.”