Sask. conservation area gets over $500,000 in funding
Environment and Climate Change Canada has announced $585,362 in funding for Saskatchewan’s only UNESCO-designated biosphere.
Redberry Lake Biosphere Region (RLBR) will receive the money over the next three years.
Funds will be used to restore, maintain, and enhance biodiversity in the area, according to a media release.
“This project allows for us to develop a kind of hopscotch pathway for wildlife and plant species to survive within," RLBR project manager Katherine Finn said in the release.
She said while "large habitat runways" aren't available for wildlife, "habitat landing pads" such as RLBR help animals adapt to pressures brought on by humans.
"It’s the least we can do to share some space and provide some power-up support for species in this game of survival," Finn said.
“We need to start promoting to the outside world what benefits this organization and its living landscape can provide to us all,” RLBR environment consultant and long-time resident of the area, Lance Lamontagne said.
“Being accepted for this project is truly a major step forward for the growth and long-term sustainability of the region. If you have not been here or witnessed its beauty, you are missing out. It is an honour to be a part of a globally recognized area for biodiversity, so let's keep it that way," Lamontagne said.
The funding is part of an $11.3 million package dedicated to enhancing the 19 biospheres across Canada.
RLBR was designated a UNESCO biosphere reserve in 2000. It was expanded in 2020 to include the watershed and seven rural municipalities in the Redberry lake region.
Redberry Lake is about 80 km northwest of Saskatoon.
