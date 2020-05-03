A Co-op hardware store employee in Meadow Lake, Sask., has tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 2, a letter from Meadow Lake Co-op general manager Caralee Strome was posted to the store’s Facebook page, alerting locals about a confirmed COVID-19 test and on a service centre employee.

In the letter, Storme said the hardware store is closing until Tuesday for cleaning. She asked other team members that may have had contact with the employee to self-isolate. The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was not identified.

“We have been in contact with the health authority and will continue to follow the directions they provide,” Strome wrote. “We plan to re-open this location on Tuesday after deep cleaning and ensuring that all employees who came in contact with their colleague are self-isolating.”