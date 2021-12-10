Sask. chiropractors' association and Salvation Army collect over 13K socks for people in need

SASKATOON -

The Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help keep people warm during the holiday season.

This is the fifth year the Chiropractors’ Association has held its Toasty Toes Sock Drive in tandem with the Salvation Army’s Sock Drive.

This year, they collected over 13,000 pairs of socks that will be given out to people who need them at the Salvation Army.

Maj. Mike Hoeft, area commander for the Salvation Army in Saskatchewan, said it means a lot to be able to give back to the community in this way during one of the coldest months of the year.

“It really is very meaningful for us. It’s another thing that we can do in our ministry to help people who are homeless, people who are perhaps in need during this time of the year and just another tool in the tool belt to make sure that people are looked after in our province,” he said.

In the last five years, the initiative has collected more than 80,000 socks.