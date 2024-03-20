Sask. business shuts down after decades in service

After more than a quarter-century in business, Melanie and Ken Boldt, co-owners of Pineview Farms, find themselves busier than ever.

The store, is half an hour out of Saskatoon, has drawing customers from city and rural communities for 26 years. They are experiencing a surge in orders as locals and out-of-towners rush to secure their final purchases before Pineview Farms closes its doors for good.

"We looked at our age and where we're at in life. As well as the chronic labor shortage we're experiencing in the meat industry, “Melanie said

"So when we put all those things together, it looked like maybe this is the time to make the change in our careers."

The Boldts, though acknowledging that the decision came a bit earlier than planned, felt compelled to take this step.

Pineview Farms has been a part of the Boldt family for over a century with its doors opening for the first time in 1998.

"We were looking for a way to survive in agriculture, and finding this niche market for branded all-natural meat seemed like a possibility for us," Boldt said.

Skilled labor shortages have taken their toll.

"Labor is a critical part of business building and maintenance. If you don't have it, you can't grow," Boldt said.

The news of Pineview Farms' closure has left its regular customers saddened. Danielle Friesen has been shopping there for years.

"It's really sad to see that they're closing. I'm happy for them on their new adventure, but it's going to be hard to find a place like this again," Friesen said.

As Pineview Farms prepares to shut down, the future remains uncertain for Melanie and Ken Boldt. With the support and fond memories of their community, they look toward the next chapter with hope and optimism.