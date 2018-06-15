

CTV Prince Albert





No one was injured after a school bus caught fire west of Prince Albert.

The fire broke out in the engine compartment around 8:13 on Friday morning near McDonald Road. The Prince Albert Fire Department says flames started as a result of a mechanical issue.

The bus driver was able to get all of the students off the bus safely.

“The quick and professional actions of the bus driver in evacuating the students is directly responsible for the confirmed safety of all and no injuries being reported,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The bus was destroyed.