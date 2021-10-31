Sask. bull rider holds lead in PBR Canada Cup, one event left

SASKATOON -

With the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Cup nearing its season-finale, an Alberta-product walked out of SaskTel Centre with the first-place buckle, winning the PBR Saskatoon Classic over the weekend.

Jordan Hansen from Okotoks, Alta., delivered a perfect three-for-three performance to win the Saskatoon Classic, and with the win Hansen cracks the top five standings for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship, according to a news release.

With the victory Hansen earned a 81 national points, propelling him up the championship standings and a $50,000 bonus, PBR Canada said.

Hansen trails Kindersley’s defending PBR Canada Champion Dakota Buttar by 96.66 points.

Buttar, who was looking to secure back-to-back PBR Canada Cups, sustained a groin injury in round 2, according to the news release. Buttar remains on top of the championship standings, 53.66 points in front of second place, PBR Canada said.

Only one event remains before the 2021 PBR Canada National Finals, in Edmonton, Alta., on Nov. 12-13 at Rogers Place. The circuit heads to Yorkton on Nov. 5-6.