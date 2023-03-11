Sask. biggest cheerleading competition descends on Warman

Saskatchewan’s biggest cheerleading and dance competition is celebrating 16 years.

The Warman Cheer Classic runs from March 10-12 with teams coming from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and all corners of Saskatchewan to compete.

“This definitely is one of the largest competitions now in Western Canada,” owner and head coach of Warman Ultimate Cheerleading, Leslie Stevenson, told CTV News.

“We have close to 400 volunteers from the high school and middle school and within the community and our ultimate club,” she said. “It's a testament to what the community puts into it.”

There will be nearly 3,000 athletes, coaches and staff at the event, along with about 5,000 spectators.

Warman Ultimate Peridot team is one of the youngest in the province to win a bid to compete at the world competition.

Coach Raija McCallen said there were 19 athletes on the team ranging in ages between 13 and 18.

“We're pretty proud of that opportunity and be able to represent our province as the talented athletes,” McCallen told CTV News.

The Warman Cheer Classic started in 2007.