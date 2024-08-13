'Safer and more effective': Sask. opening new genome testing program for cancer patients

A new genome testing program is coming to Saskatchewan, with hopes of improving safety for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy.

The program is a joint effort between the provincial government, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA). The test aims to identify genetic variants in the DPYD gene, which produces of the DPD enzyme that breaks down chemotherapy drugs known as fluoropyrimidines.

If the gene has a mutation that effects the production of the enzyme then a patient could get very sick from chemotherapy treatments.

"Fluoropyrimidine based chemotherapy drugs are commonly used to treat multiple cancers, and DPD enzyme deficiency can lead to severe life-threatening toxicities in some patients,” Dr. Shazia Mahmood with the SCA said in a provincial news release on Tuesday.

Patients eligible for fluoropyrimidine-based drugs can get the test done in Saskatchewan before starting their treatment.

"Screening for these genetic variants can help improve treatment outcomes for Saskatchewan cancer patients," Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

Testing was previously done in the U.S. with a two-week wait, but now it will be offered at Royal University Hospital with results expected in two to seven days, according to the news release. The RUH Pharmacogenomic Lab is expecting to test about 1,000 people annually.

"Conducting rapid testing for DPD enzyme deficiencies right here in Saskatchewan helps our teams provide safer and more effective care as quickly as possible for cancer patients across the province, by appropriately adjusting their care plans before they receive treatment," said Bryan Witt, SHA vice president of Provincial Clinical and Support Services.

Saskatchewan will be the fourth province to implement DPYD testing, according to the news release.