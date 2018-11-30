

CTV Saskatoon





Just days away from opening up training camp and the Saskatchewan Rush have locked up a key piece to their puzzle for the next three-years.

The Rush signed the reigning NLL Most Valuable Player Mark Matthews to a new contract heading into this season.

Matthews has been an integral part of Saskatchewan’s offence, leading the league in scoring last year with 116 points and broke the record for most assists in a single season with 84 helpers.

The Rush have also signed forward and former first overall draft pick Ryan Keenan and defenseman Matthew Hossack to three-year deals and inked transition Nick Finlay to an one-year agreement.

As well, the Rush announced that defensemen Jeff Cornwall and Ryan Dilks will not suit up for the team this year due to work commitments.

Saskatchewan will host the Calgary Roughnecks for a pre-season tilt on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Sasktel Centre.