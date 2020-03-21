SASKATOON -- The Rosthern Hospital will be experiencing temporary disruptions, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Emergency and lab services will be affected due to staff shortages.

During this time emergency services for those in Rosthern are available in Saskatoon at the Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon City Hospital, St Paul’s Hospital and in Prince Albert at Victoria hospital.

If residents have questions in regard to their health, medical advice can be provided by calling 811 or by visiting www.healthlineonline.ca.