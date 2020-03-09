SASKATOON -- The Riversdale Business Improvement District is asking the City of Saskatoon to review the way zoning bylaws are defined.

In a letter addressed to city council February 26th, RBID asks the city to review the way medical clinic services are defined, while also requesting that the business group becomes more involved in conversations and zoning plans before business drafts are presented.

One of the key topics in the letter includes a review of medical clinics, injection sites and health-related services in the neighborhood.

RBID acknowledges that there are currently no specifics around safe injection sites in zoning bylaws.

The letter will be discussed at a meeting at city hall Monday.