SASKATOON -- New details are emerging in the wake of a fire that destroyed Meadow Lake's community arena early Sunday morning.

According to the community's RCMP detachment, the fire appears to have been set in a nearby storage shed.

An "older model grey truck" was reportedly spotted leaving the scene shortly before police arrived, RCMP said in a news release.

A concession stand that shares a parking lot with the arena was also broken into on Sunday, RCMP said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

A statement shared on social media by the City of Meadow Lake on Sunday said the arena had been at the heart of the community for 45 years.

"Last night our community experienced an incredible loss," the statement said.

"Eventually, we will need to look to the future but today, let’s honour our good memories and grieve the loss of this part of our shared history."