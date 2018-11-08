

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan RCMP officer stationed in Northern Saskatchewan has been charged with breach of trust.

RCMP say it was discovered last month that an RCMP officer had improperly accessed sensitive, private images from surveillance video from the cell area of the Buffalo Narrows detachment.

The investigation determined at least one photo was copied and printed from the video.

Cst. Wade Chitrena, a nine-year member of the service who is stationed at the Dillon detachment, has been suspended with pay.

Along with the charges, RCMP are also conducting a code of conduct investigation into the officer.