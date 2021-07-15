SASKATOON -- The RCMP is named a lawsuit filed behalf of a man whose brother was allegedly killed by a Prince Albert Mountie.

Bernie Herman, currently released on bail, is a former Prince Albert RCMP officer charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman. The two were not related.

A statement of claim shared with media by Merchant Law Group argues the RCMP should be held financially liable for Herman's alleged actions.

Braden's brother Brett is listed as the plaintiff.

Bernie Herman is also named in the lawsuit which seeks unspecified damages that would be determined at trial.

The RCMP declined to comment on the the lawsuit because the matter is before the courts.