The response of Prince Albert RCMP to a Dec. 26 report of a missing man — who was found dead the next day — may not have been sufficient, the police agency says.

Mounties said in a news release Thursday internal and external reviews have been launched into a report received on Boxing Day afternoon about a 59-year-old man who’d walked away from a care home outside Prince Albert and was considered missing.

The man was found dead along a grid road in the area the next morning.

“An initial RCMP review of this matter determined that our police response may not have been sufficient,” the RCMP news release stated. “As a result, the RCMP has launched an internal review into the incident.”

Foul play is not suspected in the death, but the provincial coroner’s office is still investigating.

Mounties are conducting an internal review into the incident and have requested an external investigation into the actions of the RCMP officers and an independent observer to be appointed by Saskatchewan’s Justice Ministry.

The Saskatoon Police Service will handle the external investigation, according to RCMP.

The care home is located about 10 kilometres outside Prince Albert. The deceased man’s name has not yet been released.