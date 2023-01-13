RCMP investigate homicide in northern Saskatchewan

SASKATOON -

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating following a man’s death in Pelican Narrows.

On Wednesday, police were called to the scene of an injured male at a home located in the 4000 block of Ballantyne Street, according to an RCMP news release.

Once they arrived, police say officers found an man who appeared to be suffering from a life-threatening injury. He was declared dead after being transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Police say the man has been identified as 34-year-old Dalton Linklater from Pelican Narrows. RCMP say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are conducting witness interviews and examining the scene, RCMP said.

“RCMP have been in communication with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation to relay steps residents can take to help maintain their safety,” the news release said.