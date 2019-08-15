Warning: This story contains offensive language.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about who may be behind racist signs found in eastern Saskatchewan, to come forward.

The signs, written in black marker on cardboard, were found in an outhouse in Somme on Monday – just ahead of a camp focused on Indigenous culture.

The signs were reported to RCMP late Wednesday afternoon, according to an RCMP spokesperson.

One sign reads, "Colten Boushie was a thief that got what thieves deserve." Another sign questions Indigenous hunting practices, using the words "useless Indians."

Crystal Peequaquat, who has been attending the camp for 20 years, said it was “heartbreaking” to see racism during a time of culture celebration.

Anyone with information about the signs are asked to contact the Hudson Bay RCMP detachment.