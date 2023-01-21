RCMP ask for public help in finding suspect after attempted abduction near Meadow Lake

RCMP in Meadow Lake are investigating an attempted abduction on Highway 4.

Just after midnight on Saturday, RCMP received a report of the incident, which happened approximately 40 kilometres south of Meadow Lake, an RCMP news release said.

A driver said he had stopped to help a man who was lying on the road next to his truck, according to the release.

“When approaching the man, the motorist was grabbed by the arm. The man mentioned having a weapon while reaching into his pocket. The motorist freed themselves and left in their vehicle,” the release said.

The driver did not report injuries, RCMP said.

Despite patrolling the area after the report, police have not been able to locate the suspect or his vehicle.

The man has been described as a 50-year-old Caucasian with a black beard and a mullet.

He was wearing a red plaid shirt over a green shirt and a black hat.

The vehicle he was lying beside has been described as an older model Ford blue pickup truck with rust on the rear bumper.

RCMP is are requesting the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Residents or drivers in the area are asked to check any video footage to see if they captured the man or his vehicle.

Anyone with information of the incident has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

Meadow Lake is about 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.