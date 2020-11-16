SASKATOON -- The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old man from Swift Current.

Dreyden Wilda-Libke was reported missing on Friday and was last seen on Nov. 7th at a residence on a farm in the RM of Wreford, near Venne, according to a news release sent out by RCMP.

Wilda-Libke is described as having short, light brown hair, blue eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, work boots and had a backpack with him.

Anyone who has information on Wilda-Libke’s whereabouts over the past week is asked to contact their local police service or Watrous RCMP.