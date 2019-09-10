

CTV News Saskatoon





A Saskatoon wildlife photographer's work is part of the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

In the photo, a raccoon pokes her face out of a 1970s Ford Pinto on a deserted farm in Saskatchewan while her five playful kits trill with excitement in the back seat, the museum said when announcing the exhibition.

Jason Bantle, waiting silently in a nearby hide, had been hoping for this chance every summer for several years, according to the museum, located in London, England.

The exhibition features 100 images selected from almost 50,000 entries. It runs from Oct. 18, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

The museum says the exhibition will immerse viewers in the "breathtaking diversity of the natural world" and let them "discover the surprising - and often challenging - stories behind the images during a time of environmental crisis."