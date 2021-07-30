SASKATOON -- A 37-year-old Quebec man is appearing in court Friday morning charged in a 2014 armed robbery of a Saskatoon jewellery store, police say.

On Feb. 1, 2014, four men allegedly entered the store in the 100 block of Third Avenue South, brandishing crowbars and causing extensive damage to the business before stealing jewellery and fleeing.

Investigation led to the identification of the four and Canada-wide warrants were issued.

Three men were arrested, two were sentenced and charges against a third were stayed.

The fourth man was located earlier this week by Montreal police and transported back to Saskatoon.

He is facing multiple charges.

Investigators also believe a fifth person was involved but have not been able to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.