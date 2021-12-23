'Pure intention of the heart': Homemade treats brighten lives in Prince Albert

Home bakers from Prince Albert are brightening the lives of shelter clients one cookie at a time with their donations of homemade treats.

“The more I learned about the Community Cares Kitchen, the more I wanted to participate. I don’t think I’ve seen a more valuable resource,” Corrine Ferguson said.

She donates baking about once a week to the Prince Albert Grand Council Community Cares Kitchen.

The cookies, cakes, muffins and jellyroll slices are distributed at Moose Lodge, a daytime warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness run out of the Union Centre in downtown Prince Albert.

“I know folks on the street don’t have a lot of resources,” Ferguson said.

“I want them to love what they’re getting and to know that someone cares enough to make them something really, really good.”

Shelter client Craig Samson says the baking reminds him of when he lived with his family.

“It just reminds me of what I took for granted before,” said Samson. “These people are making these things with just pure ingredients and pure intention of the heart and it can be tasted and it’s appreciated.”

Ferguson made 50 trays with a variety of gluten-free baked goods. She pays for the baking supplies and says it’s her way of giving back to the community.

Moose Lodge is looking for more donations of baking and food.

“I would hate to limit it to Christmas but if it brings a little happiness to your own heart to bake some things and maybe you don’t have the family to feed it to feed, there are other people you can feed,” said Ferguson.

Christmas baking from community bakers will be given out to shelter clients on Christmas Eve.