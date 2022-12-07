Prince Albert students decorate liquor bags for impaired driving campaign

Elementary students in Prince Albert are decorating paper liquor bags to encourage adults to drink responsibly.

It’s the third year for the campaign, put on by the Prince Albert Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee, the coordinator told CTV News.

“This year, we really had a lot of interest,” Karen Anthony-Burns said.

“Other years, we've had about two or maybe three or four classes participating, and this year, we've actually got 16 classes participating.”

She said students involved were from Grades 4 to 8 and they are hoping the messages resonate with adults.

“I think that it's kind of heartfelt when you get messaging from children and I think it might hopefully make more of an impact.”

Anthony-Burns said the bags will be used at the South Hill liquor store starting next week.

“Those will be distributed, I believe, starting December 15. So when customers come in and purchase, they'll see bags that are decorated,” she said.

“I noticed that some of the students have even put their first name and their grade on the bag. So it certainly has some meaning and some very good messaging and excellent artwork on all the bags.”

She said it was great to see the messaging directed from the kids to adults.

“We hope it influences these kids in their future decisions as well.”