Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family

SASKATOON -

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.

On Wednesday, PAPS said in a news release that Taya Rae Anne Sinclair, 24, was found dead Tuesday at the snow dump area south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert. Police said her body had been burnt and she was considered the victim of a homicide.

"Although this information is correct, and both investigators and Victim Services were with the family at the time of the release, all details of her death had not yet been shared with Taya’s family before they were released publicly," PAPS said in Friday's release.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this information and the extreme trauma Taya’s family is suffering at this very difficult time, the public release of these details resulted in surprise and added anguish for her family.

"For that, we are immensely sorry. Our error has left Taya’s family with more questions and pain, and this is unacceptable."

"We extend our sincere apologies and regret the premature release of these public details. It is never easy to speak with family about the loss of a loved one, but we should always be clear in the information that is provided.

"In this instance, we did not ensure Taya’s family was fully aware of the circumstances before we released information publicly, and we recognize the stress and heartbreak this has caused her family and friends, and our community."

PAPS said the force is committed to bringing those responsible for Sinclair's death before the courts and keeping her family informed by investigators and supported by its victim services unit.

"This is what Taya’s family, and all families, deserve from police. We must and will do better."