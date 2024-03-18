Prince Albert restaurants support Big Brothers, Big Sisters with poutine competition

The third annual poutine week kicked off on Friday in Prince Albert and runs until March 24.

Participating restaurants are dishing out special poutines in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program.

“P.A. Poutine Week helps us raise money so we can continue to enable life-changing mentoring relationships for youth in the city,” Natasha Thomson of Big Brothers Big Sisters said.

Thomson says with every poutine sold the organization will receive four dollars.

The fundraiser earned the group $4,000 last year.

“We have nine restaurants around the city participating and creating a special poutine on their menu,” Thomson said.

One of the nine participants is Boston Pizza.

“Natasha brought the poutine week up to me three weeks ago and I mean how do you say no to such an exciting event,” said Sean Dineo, manager of Boston Pizza.

Thomson says food lovers can vote for their favourite poutine by sharing a picture on social media with the hashtag #papoutineweek.

“The restaurant that sells the most poutine will be crowned the Gravy Bowl Champion of 2023,” Thomson said.

The Knotty Pine Bistro is the undefeated champion, having won two gravy bowls.