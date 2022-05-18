Prince Albert residents community clean-up 'a great success'

Prince Albert residents took advantage of the free waste collection depots during Pitch-in Week in Prince Albert.

"This year's community clean-up was a great success with lots of positive feedback from residents," said Coun. Charlene Miller.

The city’s sanitation department recorded a 40 per cent increase in waste collection over last year — 68 loads weighing 71 tonnes were brought to the landfill.

Pitch-in Week provided Prince Albert residents with an opportunity to dispose of household garbage, electronics, appliances, metals and yard waste such as grass clippings and branches for free in bins at drop-off locations in the city from May 2 to May 7.

"Councillor Charlene Miller started the clean-up initiative in Ward 1 in 2010," said Mayor Greg Dionne. "Her drive to provide this opportunity for a cleaner community has gained momentum over the years making it the city-wide operation it is today."