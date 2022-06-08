Prince Albert project provides affordable housing for large families

Riverbank Development Corporation Manager Brian Howell is pictured at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Prince Albert. (John Flatters/CTV Prince Albert) Riverbank Development Corporation Manager Brian Howell is pictured at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Prince Albert. (John Flatters/CTV Prince Albert)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London