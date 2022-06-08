Prince Albert project provides affordable housing for large families

Eight low-income families will have space to raise large families in Prince Albert after the completion of phases four and five of the Homes of Hope project.

“I do believe housing is a right,” Mayor Greg Dionne said. “Housing, food and water, I believe that’s a right that every Canadian should have. Especially in our city, we do lack larger family homes. So I do appreciate this one and the other ones.”

The Homes for Hope project is a partnership between the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and River Bank Development to renovate existing affordable homes with more bedrooms to accommodate larger families.

Homes are located in different affordable neighbourhoods throughout Prince Albert, connecting families to support services like KidsFirst Prince Albert, Native Co-ordinating Council and Family Futures.

River Bank Development Corporation manager Brian Howell says River Bank recognized a growing need for affordable housing for larger families several years ago, and received funding from the Rental Development Program to buy and renovate four units.

When the final Homes of Hope VI project is completed later this year, they'll have 26 units committed to families, he said.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, through its partnership with Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation under the National Housing Strategy, provided more than $1 million to the Homes of Hope project, according to a release.

Howell says they’ve already got plans for four more home renovations, and then they’ll reassess.

“We want to diversify a bit so we have a mix of apartments, of duplexes and four-plexes.”