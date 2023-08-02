Prince Albert Police still searching for answers in historic missing person case

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is renewing its request for the public’s help in solving a missing person case more than four decades old.

June Johnson was last seen on August 3, 1979, when she was driven to the former Marlboro Hotel in Prince Albert by a family friend.

In a 2010 interview with CTV News, Johnson’s daughter Bonnie said she reported her missing a few days later and has been looking for answers ever since.

"It's not like your parent died of a heart attack or was in an accident. There's nothing," Bonnie said.

In a police news release sent on Wednesday, the family said they are still hoping to find closure.

“We aren’t getting any younger ... We hope anyone with information will come forward,” a message from the family said.

Police said they appreciate tthe information people have provided so far and are hoping that someone will be able to offer a tip that will help the investigation.

In 2010 police conducted a search around Little Red River Park in their quest to find out what happened to Johnson.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.