Advertisement
Prince Albert police lay murder charge after woman’s death in August
Published Monday, October 4, 2021 5:11PM CST Last Updated Monday, October 4, 2021 5:11PM CST
Doris Broussie is shown in a photo which accompanied her online onbturaitry notice. (mackenziechapel.ca)
Share:
PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert police have charged one woman with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Doris Broussie.
Police initially said they were investigating a “suspicious death” after responding to the 3600 block of Second Avenue West for an assault report on Aug. 5.
The woman was declared dead in hospital a few days later.
Francine Ballantyne, 28, made her first court appearance last week and is set to appear next on Oct. 22.
Broussie was originally from Black Lake, according to her obituary.