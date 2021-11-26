Prince Albert police issue 70 tickets in traffic enforcement blitz

Prince Albert -

Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) issued close to 70 traffic tickets on Wednesday as part of an enforcement blitz in Prince Albert.

“In a four hour span officers issued 27 for cell phones, one for undue care and attention, three red light tickets and one stop sign violation,” said PAPS Combined Traffic Services of Saskatchewan Cpl. Jeremy Knobel in a news release.

Other tickets issued included one for stunting, one for smoking with a child in the vehicle, one fail to stop for police, six moving traffic violations and 26 warnings.

Prince Albert police along with RCMP members from the Combined Traffic Services from Prince Albert and Melfort conducted the enforcement blitz.