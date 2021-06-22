PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred on Sunday as 23-year-old Drexlyr Whitehead.

Whitehead died of a gunshot wound, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

At about 2 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a home in the 1900 block of 14th Street West for a weapons complaint.

They located the man, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.