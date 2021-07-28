PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for help finding 33-year-old Loretta Lynn Sakebow in connection with the March 10 homicide of 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket.

Starblanket, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was found dead at the scene of a house fire.

Sakebow is charged with second degree murder and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for her arrest, police say.

Sakebow also goes by the name “Lynda” and has ties to Pelican Lake First Nation, Ahtahkakoop First Nation, Witchekan Lake First Nation and Prince Albert.

She is five-foot-six and 130 pounds and has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.