SASKATOON -- The president of Municipalities of Saskatchewan, formerly known as SUMA, spent the holidays in Hawaii and officials are calling for his resignation.

There is no health order order against travelling internationally but health officials and the federal government have urged Canadians not to travel for non-essential purposes. Prince Albert mayor Greg Dionne says Gordon Barnhart should resign after the province also encouraged people to stay home over the holidays in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

Elections for Municipalities of Saskatchewan are scheduled for next month.

Dionne says Barnhart should step down so a new leadership can be chosen.

Barnhart has not responded to a request for comment.