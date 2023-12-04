Prince Albert inside workers approve new collective agreement

Inside workers at the City of Prince Albert have voted to accept a new tentative agreement, with 81 per cent in favour.

Members of CUPE 882 voted on the deal last week, after nearly three months on strike. This was the third vote since the strike began. In October, the city’s last offer was rejected by 81 per cent of voting members.

“Despite the city’s mind games, we were able to reach a deal with real improvements for our members,” CUPE national representative Mira Lewis said in a news release.

The new contract includes measures like a new pilot schedule of alternating five and four-day work weeks, a 40-cent pay bump for the lowest-paid workers in the union, an 11 per cent wage increase, EFAP coverage for casual workers and members will receive vision care for the first time as part of their benefits.

“These gains clearly show what we said in the beginning: if you sit down and talk with the union you can reach an agreement that works for both sides,” said Lewis.

In a statement on the city’s website on Friday, Prince Albert mayor Greg Dionne expressed relief to see the process come to a close.

“The last several months have been very challenging, and I am glad we have been able to find a resolution,” said Dionne.

CUPE 882 says its members will officially remain on strike until city councillors ratify the agreement. The city hasn’t said when that will be, but the next scheduled council meeting is on Dec. 11.

The agreement covers a four-year term up to Dec. 31, 2025.