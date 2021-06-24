PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has charged and suspended a 16-year member of the force under the Police Act.

Cst. Darcy Bear faces one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling house on April 16.

Patrol officers had responded to a call for service at the home in Prince Albert, police said in a news release.

Police say Bear was off duty at the alleged time of entry.

Bear appeared before a Justice of the Peace this week and is scheduled to make his next court appearance July 14 in Prince Albert Provincial Court.

Following the 30-day suspension Bear will be assigned to administrative duty.