PRINCE ALBERT -- P.A. Fine Foods and Distributors has been fined nearly $5,000 for violating Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) legislation.

The charge stems from an incident on Nov. 9, 2018 where a worker fell off of a ladder in Regina.

According to a news release, the charge is for contravening clause 12(c) of OHS and safety regulations, which says employers must provide proper training and supervision to protect the health and safety of employees.

“Everyone is responsible to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace," the provincial government said in a news release. "For employers, this includes having a written fall protection plan and ensuring all workers use a fall protection system where they may fall three metres or more.”

P.A. Fine Foods and Distributors pleaded guilty to one count of violating OHS regulations in Regina Provincial Court earlier this month. The company was fined $3,500 with a $1,400 surcharge.