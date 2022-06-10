Prince Albert city council set for vote on borrowing more money for construction of new aquatics and arenas complex
Prince Albert city council will vote next Monday whether to award the construction tender for the new Aquatics & Arenas Recreation Centre to a Saskatoon company for over $100 million, according to city documents.
When first proposed in 2019, the cost of the Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre was $60 million dollars. Today, the construction costs are estimated by a tender bidder at $105 million from Graham Construction.
Other bids on the project were PCL Construction at $113,495,000 and Wright Construction at $106,467,000.
In a special city council meeting on Wednesday, council voted in favour of increasing the budget for the building’s construction by $45 million dollars. The final price tag is $105,268,000 plus GST and PST to build the centre.
The Aquatic and Arenas Construction Tender Award report tabled to councilon Wednesday, cites inflation as the reason for increasing the cost of the building project.
It shows building costs increasing by 30 to 50 per cent since the project was tabled in 2019 with materials such as asphalt, increasing by 27 per cent.
The report states the city’s sports complex project team found 49 ways to reduce the cost of the project resulting in $6.67 million dollars reduction in costs.
The city secured $44 million dollars in government funding, including federal grants of $24 million and provincial funds of $19.9 million, for the project in 2019 and had planned to cover the rest of the cost by securing a loan for $16 million.
The city’s website states the city’s civic facilities reserve, funded annually by the capital projects taxation levy, will pay for the annual interest and principle payment.
“The capital projects levy collected in 2020 was $1.525 million,” the city’s website said.
In March, the tender package was sent to the three pre-qualified contractors for the project.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected were male.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges
A Regina man has been sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges, with eligibility of parole in 25 years.
-
Crown appeals acquittal of former doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown is appealing the acquittal of a former Regina doctor who was accused of seven counts of sexual assault against five former patients.
-
Regina storage company now a big business
A storage company that began in Regina has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mother accused of leaving newborn in garbage bin previously received treatment for addiction: court records
A Winnipeg mother who’s accused of leaving her newborn daughter in a garbage bin struggled with addiction and homelessness, according to court records.
-
Teen girl kicked in head, assaulted by group in school field: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.
-
'Seemed like he was stalking us': Winnipeg man shares close encounter with coyote
A Winnipeg man is sharing his close encounter with a coyote on Thursday while he was walking his dog.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police Service member charged with harassment for off-duty conduct
A Calgary police officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty incident.
-
'No report of a missing child': RCMP continue investigation into possible abduction
Authorities in a town west of Calgary want to speak with the driver of a vehicle seen near a local park on Thursday afternoon but say there has been no report of a missing child in the community so far.
-
Alberta beef producers take issue with Health Canada's proposed new labelling requirement
Alberta's beef producers are concerned that a proposed regulation from Health Canada to change the labels on packages of ground beef may create doubt of their product's nutritional value.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in Chinatown killings dropped off near social services hub in Edmonton: RCMP
The RCMP have confirmed that officers from the Parkland detachment transported the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown last month to Edmonton just days before the killings.
-
Time to ban ads for pickups and gas? Why an Alberta doctor is part of that charge
Citing a federal law banning cigarette ads, a group of Canadian doctors is calling on Ottawa to outlaw commercials for fossil fuel products like pickup trucks and gasoline.
-
Alberta NDP declines to join UCP in demand that Canada suspend gas, carbon taxes
As Alberta gas prices continued to soar Friday to heights not seen in at least a decade, a UCP minister said the fuel tax pause is all but certain to continue and he's demanding the same from Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Calls mount for Ford government to recover public money from disgraced Ontario doctor
The door is locked at a doctor’s office in North Etobicoke after a crackdown by a provincial regulator found the physician faked some 42,000 procedures that Ontario’s public health-care system paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for.
-
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
Ottawa
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health released no information about the resident that tested positive for monkeypox, only saying the individual has recovered.
-
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre.
Vancouver
-
Jury warned before viewing 'intimate' content at trial of man accused of sextorting B.C. teen
The judge at the trial of a man accused of sextorting a B.C. warned the jury twice on Friday morning that the images and video evidence they would be viewing would be "intimate."
-
Video sought after 22-year-old stabbed near Surrey school
Mounties are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found stabbed in Surrey's Fraser Heights neighbourhood Thursday night.
-
Every region of B.C. saw its number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 decline this week
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals declined significantly this week, and for the first time in months, every regional health authority also saw its hospital census decrease.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Vancouver Island
-
'He's still alive': Missing Comox Valley man believed to be in Vancouver
The search for a 40-year-old man who went missing from the Comox Valley has extended into the Vancouver area.
-
'Never seen a hovercraft before': Canadian Coast Guard opening its doors to the public Saturday
The Canadian Coast Guard is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and to mark the milestone, it will be opening the doors of its Victoria base to the public Saturday.
-
Group proposes class-action lawsuit against B.C. old-growth logging blockaders
A group opposed to environmental blockades of roads and bridges in British Columbia says it may launch a class-action lawsuit against old-growth logging protesters who have vowed to ramp up disruptions of "critical infrastructure" next week.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating
The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.
Northern Ontario
-
$67 contest burger turning heads on Manitoulin Island
A new burger joint on Manitoulin Island is turning some heads with its enormous contest burger, the #MWTF burger, (Manitoulin What the F#&%).
-
OPP celebrates northern Ontario heroes
Six-year-old Jackson True had the largest grin on his face after he was honoured Friday at an OPP awards ceremony in North Bay for saving his family from their house fire last year.
-
Grieving Sudbury mother frustrated by ongoing graveside thefts
After having several things stolen from her late son's gravesite, a Sudbury area mother is determined to help stop the thefts at a local cemetery.
London
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Arrest made after pepper spray incident
A boy was arrested after a group of young people were pepper sprayed Friday afternoon near Saunders Secondary School
-
Supervised Drug Consumption Site leaving Downtown London this month
'Temporary' was never meant to last four years.