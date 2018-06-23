

The 18th annual Pride Parade took over the streets of Saskatoon on Saturday.

Thousands of people paraded down the streets on Saturday afternoon, showing off their pride colours.

Craig Watson was loud and proud during the festivities, but it was not always easy being open about who he is.

“I'm Mormon, so I came out and I lost my whole family for 7 years,” said Watson. “If it takes you 23 years to come out. You have to give your family a little bit of time for them to come around to the idea.”

Hundreds of floats participated in the parade which stretched from Kiwanis Park to River Landing.

Many officials participated including Police Chief Troy Cooper, who like the rest of the police force, was out of uniform.

The message of the parade is to be yourself, and even though the Pride Parade Celebration is only a one day event, Watson gets to be himself every day.

“I walk hand in hand with my boyfriend every day and I’m excited that Saskatoon is so accepting in this way. It's a celebration,” said Watson. “So every single day is gay pride for me.”

Based on a report by Stephanie Villella