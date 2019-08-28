Saskatchewan’s Health Minister says some form of e-cigarette legislation will likely be ready by fall and that a “consultation phase” is already underway.

“It’s a cause of concern for me,” Jim Reiter said while speaking to reporters. “You walk into a convenience store now, and I see it advertised more than any other product in there.”

Reiter said seeing e-cigarette flavours like popcorn and bubble gum on the shelves is worrying because he feels they are targeted at children.

Saskatchewan and Alberta are the only provinces in Canada currently without e-cigarette legislation.

Reiter also pointed to recent reports in the U.S. of severe lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use.

“I'd say there's a pretty good chance that you're going to see some legislation introduced in the house this fall,” Reiter said.

“What the final draft is going to look like we haven't settled on yet.”