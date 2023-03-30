'Powerful' display in Saskatoon shares lives of students killed in Ukraine
Students at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are highlighting stories of Ukrainian youth killed in the Russian invasion who were in school working towards a diploma or degree.
The solemn display, called Unissued Diplomas, shows the lives lost this past year and causes many to pause and reflect when passing through a quiet hallway on campus.
“It’s pretty powerful. I try to walk by it every day that I can, every day you see something new about someone,” Natalya Shevchuk from the Ukrainian Students’ Association told CTV News.
Shevchuk has read all 36 stories in the exhibit, but the most gripping for her is the one of a mother killed while in her home by a Russian bomb targeting a civilian area. Stories like that make the unassuming hallway outside of the St. Thomas More (STM) library the site of frequent reflection and tears.
“Lots of us Canadian-born students we’ve never experienced a war in our lifetime and hopefully will never have to,” she says.
The free exhibit in the upper hallway of STM college at the U of S chronicles the many unfulfilled lives of those between 17 and 22-years-old that ended because of the Russian invasion. It tells the stories of not just those serving on the front lines, but also civilians.
“Lots of these people in high school or even university diplomas were so close to receiving their diplomas and it wasn’t their choice that it was taken from them,” she says.
Thirty-six stories are displayed, 36 stories of young lives. The display has travelled to universities around the world.
“It was clear that it needed to make its way to the U of S because it did tell the stories of students whose lives were cut far, far too short,” Professor Nadya Foty-Oneschuk told CTV News.
While the events happening in Ukraine are significantly impacting many Ukrainians, Foty-Oneschuk is finding that it has a broad appeal.
“My colleague down the hall keeps sending me pictures of people stopping. Our hallway is never this busy,” she says.
Messages have been coming in since the exhibit went up on Sunday from passersby who appreciate the moving display.
“It draws people in and engages them in this very painful topic in a very unique way,” she says.
For students like Shevchuk, this hallway hits close to home as she worries about friends her age in Ukraine.
“I spent a year studying there out of high school so I have lots of friends who are part of dance ensembles who are being conscripted into the war,” she said.
The stories will remain up in this hallway gallery until Friday, but will continue moving across the country and the world beyond that. It can also be viewed online at the STM website.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | N.Y. grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
EXCLUSIVE | Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
Ottawa Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Meet the Canadian astronauts up for a seat on the Artemis II mission to the moon
This Sunday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will announce the four astronauts that will be blasting off to fly around the moon for the Artemis II mission, one of whom will be a Canadian astronaut.
Memes, ski etiquette and that missing GoPro video: Highlights from the Gwyneth Paltrow trial
When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial.
Research points to common infections as cause of liver disease outbreak in kids
Scientists think they may have pinpointed the cause of a mysterious outbreak of liver disease that affected children worldwide last year.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
Here's how to know if someone is struggling with a video game addiction: Expert
A scientist at CAMH says video games have similar addictive features to gambling which cause social isolation of the individual and dependency on the activity.
Regina
-
RCMP Depot model may be phased out following recommendations made by mass casualty report
A Mass Casualty Commission report that came out on Thursday following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020 may have a local impact on the RCMP Depot model being phased out.
-
Sask. reports 95 COVID-19 deaths since start of 2023, no influenza deaths
Ninety-five deaths in Saskatchewan have been linked to COVID-19 since the start of the year as vaccination rates continue to lag. No influenza-related deaths were reported over the same period.
-
Sask. government hopes physician assistants will help take pressure off health care system
Legislation to license physician assistants has been introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
-
Manitoba convicts, pulls licences of hunting outfitters following Wildlife Act violations
Two Manitoba hunting outfitters have been fined thousands of dollars and lost their licenses after a four-year investigation revealed numerous violations of the wildlife act.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.Y. grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Calgary
-
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
-
3 Calgary men face multiple charges after police seize $250K worth of drugs, firearms, cash and ammunition
Three Calgary men face multiple charges after a police investigation that targeted drug traffickers resulted in the seizure of more than $250,000 in drugs, firearms and various rounds of ammunition, other weapons and drug paraphernalia.
-
Danielle Smith did not interfere in Alberta's justice process, deputy premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has yet to answer direct questions about a growing scandal of her alleged interference with the justice system, but her deputy premier has responded the media about the issue.
Edmonton
-
'A humongous symbolic victory': Indigenous people react to Vatican rejection of Discovery Doctrine
Last summer in Maskwacis, Alta., Pope Francis formally apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.
-
Danielle Smith did not interfere in Alberta's justice process, deputy premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has yet to answer direct questions about a growing scandal of her alleged interference with the justice system, but her deputy premier has responded the media about the issue.
-
Big Island, Aspen Beach provincial parks among first recipients of 2023 budget money for outdoor recreation
The Alberta government has revealed plans for some of the $211 million it will spend over the next three years expanding and improving parks, campgrounds and recreation trails.
Toronto
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
-
Doug Ford lashes out at federal environment minister calling him a 'real piece of work'
Premier Doug Ford is slamming federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault as a “real piece of work” in the wake of public remarks he made suggesting that Ontario has “no plan to fight climate change.”
-
Man wanted after TTC passenger struck with bottle on subway
Toronto police have released an image of a suspect who allegedly hit a TTC passenger with a bottle on a subway train on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ford says government will 'always be there for Ottawa' despite lack of cabinet minister
Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not say whether he plans to appoint a new cabinet minister from Ottawa after Merrilee Fullerton's sudden resignation.
-
Ryan Reynolds in Ottawa as Senators sale heats up
Ryan Reynolds is back in Ottawa as he continues his efforts to buy the Ottawa Senators.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Security increased for prime minister's advisers after break-and-enter incidents
Ottawa Police are investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.
Vancouver
-
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The Canadian Pharmacists Association says protecting Canadian drug supplies from mass exportation to the U.S. market remains a priority in light of British Columbia's recent move to limit sales of the diabetes drug Ozempic, which has been hyped as a weight-loss treatment.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data suggests increasing transmission
Indicators of the spread of COVID-19 in B.C. continued their upward trend this week, with the number of people hospitalized with the disease hitting its highest level since Jan. 12.
-
Rise in sextortion scams targeting boys, men prompts warning from New Westminster police
A spike in sextortion scams targeting boys and men has prompted a warning from police in New Westminster.
Montreal
-
123456: Are Quebec Airbnb hosts faking permit numbers to skirt new regulations?
Just a week after Airbnb tightened regulations for Quebec listings following a deadly fire, hosts may already be bending the rules. Airbnb now requires its hosts to provide a six-digit policy number with their listing, obtained when a tourist lodging is registered with the provincial government. But a scroll through the Airbnb website suggests users are falsifying their permit numbers to sneak past the authentication process.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.Y. grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
-
U.S. argues for immunity in MK-ULTRA mind-control case before Quebec Court of Appeal
A proposed class-action lawsuit over infamous brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital was before Quebec's highest court Thursday, as victims attempted to remove immunity granted to the United States government.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced to 4 years for fatal beating of homeless man in Campbell River, B.C.
A 32-year-old man from Campbell River, B.C., has been sentenced to four years in prison for the beating death of a 59-year-old homeless man in October 2020.
-
Body found after house fire in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
One person is dead after an early morning house fire Wednesday in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
-
Clearer harbour rules encouraged after 2021 crash between floatplane and boat in Tofino: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says designated landing zones should be available for aircraft in harbours following a crash between a floatplane and a water taxi in Tofino in 2021.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
-
Contentious Lucki call not political interference, Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry finds
Gun policy comments made by then-RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki in a contentious call to Nova Scotia RCMP officers after the mass shooting in 2020 did not amount to political interference, the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) final report concludes.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
-
Former church in Sudbury being transformed into a concert hall
There are exciting plans for Knox Presbyterian Church in downtown Sudbury. Built in 1927, the former church was sold after its congregation dwindled and will be transformed into a concert hall.
-
Timmins man accused of murdering missing brother, dumping body in woods
A 59-year-old Timmins man is charged with first-degree murder in his brother's death and accused of dumping his body in a wooded area, police say.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.Y. grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN
A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump -- the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
-
Fire crews battle house fire in Sarnia
Sarnia police posted on social media that fire crews were in the area of Siddall Street and Talfourd Street Thursday afternoon.
-
'An expensive set back': Bakery owner frustrated after store window vandalized
When the store manager at La Noisette Bakery arrived Thursday morning to open the small shop on Oxford Street, she discovered that one of the two large circular windows at the side of their building was shattered.