Potential record-setting heat as we kick off the work week: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, May 17, 2021 6:51AM CST
SASKATOON -- To say it’s going to be warm in Saskatoon Monday is an understatement. The record high for the day is 30.6 , set in 1901. That could fall, with an expected day time high of 32 for May 17.
Things cool off quickly the rest of the week, with a high of 28 Tuesday, 16 Wednesday, and only 5 Thursday, with a chance of rain.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly Sunny
High: 32
Evening: 13
Tuesday – Sunny
Morning Low: 28
Afternoon High: 6
Wednesday – Mainly Sunny
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 16